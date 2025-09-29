Skowronek failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Vikings.

Skowronek caught a 22-yard touchdown during the Steelers' regular-season opener, but Sunday's overseas matchup was the first time he was targeted since then. Calvin Austin exited Sunday's game due to a shoulder injury, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available following the Steelers' Week 5 bye. However, even if Austin misses time, Skowronek would likely be forced to compete for a role with Scotty Miller and Roman Wilson, and it's unlikely that any of them would have much fantasy upside behind DK Metcalf.