Steelers' Benny Snell: Adds depth for Pittsburgh
The Steelers selected Snell in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 122nd overall.
This pick doesn't make a ton of sense for Steelers on the surface beyond adding some depth behind James Conner. Snell's production at Kentucky is beyond question -- he rewrote the school's record books with three separate 1,000-yard seasons. He also picked up 48 rushing scores along the way. The question is how his athleticism, or lack thereof, will translate in the NFL. Snell ran a 4.66 40-yard dash at the combine and his 29.5-inch vertical was in the fourth percentile for running backs. He will have to rely on his vision and physical running style to stick in the NFL, but it's unlikely that he'd be on a starter's trajectory at any point.
