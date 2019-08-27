Snell (groin) said Tuesday that he's "100 percent" healthy, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Snell noted that he feels healthy enough to handle a full workload. The rookie fourth-round pick missed some time due to a groin injury suffered Aug. 17, and now appears back to full capacity. He's working to carve out a role behind James Conner and Jaylen Samuels in Pittsburgh's running back room.

