Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Snell (knee) has been cleared to resume practicing this week, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Snell has missed the Steelers' past three games after requiring arthroscopic surgery on his knee, but the rookie looks like he'll have a realistic shot at returning to action Sunday versus Cincinnati. Before the Steelers decide on his status for the game, Snell will likely need to put in a full practice at some point this week. Based on Tomlin's comments, Snell will likely be either a limited or full participant Wednesday, when the Steelers hold their first practice of the week.