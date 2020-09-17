Snell could be in store for more use out of the Pittsburgh backfield even after James Conner fully recovers from his left high-ankle sprain, Ed Bouchette of The Athletic reports.

After Conner went down with the injury in the first half of Monday's win over the Giants, Snell stepped in as the Steelers' top back and turned in an eye-opening performance. He finished with 113 yards on 19 carries, though he wasn't a factor in the passing game with one target across 29 offensive snaps. The lack of involvement as a pass catcher has been the norm for Snell since his college days, so he would more realistically represent a threat to poach carries from Conner when the latter is back to full strength. Conner sat out Wednesday's practice with the injury and is far from certain to gain clearance for this weekend's matchup with Denver, potentially leaving Snell with a clear path to the majority of the backfield carries for at least one game.