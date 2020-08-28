Snell is making a strong case for a role in the Pittsburgh offense, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

The Steelers have a track record of drafting big running backs and then having them drop weight before their second pro seasons. Snell followed the pattern, reportedly losing 12 pounds this offseason, and it sounds like it's paying off in terms of quickness and agility. James Conner is still locked in as the starter and figures to see more of the receiving work, but Snell could carve out his own role subbing in for some carries. The second-year pro is apparently shining in training camp, while Jaylen Samuels is on the roster bubble and Anthony McFarland is in the concussion protocol.