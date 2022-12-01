Snell (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Steelers' injury report Thursday, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

Snell appears to have picked up a knee issue at some point during practice, as he popped up on the Week 13 injury report for the first time Thursday. The third-string running back also logged a season-high 12 rushes for 62 yards and a touchdown with Jaylen Warren (hamstring) inactive and Najee Harris (abdomen) forced out during Monday's win versus the Colts. While the nature of this injury is still unclear, Snell will have one more practice to return to full participation, or else he could be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's contest versus Atlanta.