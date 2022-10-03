Snell didn't record any touches during the Steelers' 24-20 loss to the Jets on Sunday.
Snell played 69 percent of Pittsburgh's snaps on special teams Sunday, but he was held off the field offensively for a third consecutive week. The 2019 fourth-rounder is firmly behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren on the Steelers' depth chart.
