Snell rushed 18 times for 84 yards and a touchdown while catching three of four targets for 23 yards in Monday's 27-17 loss to Cincinnati.

Snell worked as the lead back for the struggling Steelers rushing attack with James Conner (quadriceps) inactive, and he got a consistent workload even as Pittsburgh surprisingly fell behind 17-0 in the first half. The 2019 fourth-round pick contributed to his team's second-half comeback bid with a 29-yard burst -- one yard short of his career-long run -- to set up a field goal in the third quarter and a one-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth. Conner was reportedly close to suiting up in this one and will likely return in Week 16 against the Colts, bumping Snell back down to a bench role.