Steelers' Benny Snell: Full practice participant
Snell (knee) practiced without limitations Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Snell was just given the 'all clear' for practice, and he's already working at full speed. After missing three games due to arthroscopic surgery on his knee, Snell's in line to suit up for Sunday's divisional clash against the Bengals. With James Conner (shoulder) missing the first practice of the week, the rookie fourth-rounder could garner a respectable role if Conner's inactive. Snell has rushed 28 times over seven games and averaged 4.2 yards per carry this season.
