Snell carried the ball 16 times for 60 yards in Week 12 against the Ravens. He added three receptions for 33 yards.

Snell served as the clear lead back with James Conner (illness) sidelined, claiming 16 of the 19 carries dedicated to the Steelers' backfield. He was regularly met at the line of scrimmage early in the game, but managed carries of 10 and 13 yards in the fourth quarter to aid his performance. Snell was also surprisingly effective as a receiver, turning in two receptions of 13 yards a piece. If Conner is not activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list for the Steelers' Week 13 matchup against Washington, Snell should be in line for a significant workload once again.