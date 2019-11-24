Steelers' Benny Snell: Heads backfield vs. Bengals
Snell carried 21 times for 98 yards and added a five-yard catch during Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bengals.
Snell returned from a knee injury and showed no lingering effects, as he topped 20 carries for the first time in his NFL career. He averaged 4.7 yards per tote against a beatable Cincinnati defense and topped 100 scrimmage yards for the first time as well. Snell appears to be the go-to ball carrier with James Conner (shoulder) sidelined, and he will look to build on this breakout effort next Sunday against the Browns.
