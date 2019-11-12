Steelers' Benny Snell: Held out of practice Tuesday
Snell (knee) didn't take part in Tuesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
On Monday, coach Mike Tomlin relayed his lack of optimism in Snell being able to return Thursday at Cleveland, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. Snell more or less has backed up that sentiment with back-to-back no-shows at practice. Assuming he misses a third consecutive contest, the Steelers nonetheless seem poised to welcome back No. 1 back James Conner (shoulder), so Snell may not have a role when he gets back to full health.
More News
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Looking sketchy for Thursday•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Won't play in Week 10•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Officially out for Week 9•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Likely out 2-to-3 weeks after surgery•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Sidelined Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Picks up knee injury Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 TE Preview: O.J. have juice?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including his projections.
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trusting studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 including the top waiver...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Best Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Waivers: Late-season stars
Devonta Freeman's injury has created a significant opportunity in Atlanta's backfield, and...