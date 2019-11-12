Play

Snell (knee) didn't take part in Tuesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

On Monday, coach Mike Tomlin relayed his lack of optimism in Snell being able to return Thursday at Cleveland, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. Snell more or less has backed up that sentiment with back-to-back no-shows at practice. Assuming he misses a third consecutive contest, the Steelers nonetheless seem poised to welcome back No. 1 back James Conner (shoulder), so Snell may not have a role when he gets back to full health.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories