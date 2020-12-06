Snell is slated for another start Monday against Washington with James Conner (illness) unlikely to return to action, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Conner is eligible to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, but even if he is the fourth-year running back is slated for a second straight DNP. In that scenario, Snell will head the Steelers backfield yet again, which translated to 19 touches for 93 yards from scrimmage this past Wednesday versus the Ravens. Meanwhile, reserve RB Anthony McFarland turned his four touches into 26 total yards.