Snell rushed six times for zero yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Colts.

Coach Mike Tomlin said during the week that Snell would likely see an increased role for the Steelers going forward, and the 2019 fourth-rounder led the team with six carries against Indianapolis. However, he was unable to record any yardage after topping 100 yards from scrimmage in Week 15. Snell received two carries inside the five yard line, but he couldn't reach the end zone in the win. He'll attempt to generate more production against the Browns in the regular-season finale.