Play

Snell had two carries for one yard in Pittsburgh's 17-10 loss to Buffalo on Sunday night.

The return of James Conner found Snell in a familiar role as a backup with his fewest touches since Week 4. He still has value as a handcuff to Conner but is otherwise touchdown dependent in Week 16 against a Jets defense that has allowed just two rushing touchdowns in the last eight games.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories