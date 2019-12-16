Steelers' Benny Snell Jr.: Assumes backup role
Snell had two carries for one yard in Pittsburgh's 17-10 loss to Buffalo on Sunday night.
The return of James Conner found Snell in a familiar role as a backup with his fewest touches since Week 4. He still has value as a handcuff to Conner but is otherwise touchdown dependent in Week 16 against a Jets defense that has allowed just two rushing touchdowns in the last eight games.
More News
-
Steelers' Benny Snell Jr.: May lose snaps, touches to Conner•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell Jr.: Struggles to find running room•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Should head Week 14 backfield•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Likely to lead Week 13 ground game•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Heads backfield vs. Bengals•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...