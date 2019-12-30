Steelers' Benny Snell Jr.: Finds end zone in loss to Ravens
Snell carried 18 times for 91 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 28-10 win over the Steelers.
Snell averaged a healthy 5.1 yards per carry against a tough Ravens front as he topped 90 rushing yards for the second time this season. He ripped off a long gain of 19 yards and followed that up with a four-yard touchdown plunge in the second quarter. Snell totaled just 15 yards on nine carries in the previous two weeks, so this was a nice way to cap off his rookie season with James Conner (quadriceps) missing another game. The 21-year-old acquitted himself nicely at times throughout the campaign and could play more in 2020 if the team makes an effort to preserve the oft-injured Conner.
