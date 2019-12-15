Steelers' Benny Snell Jr.: May lose snaps, touches to Conner
Snell is expected to split snaps and touches Sunday against the Bills with Jaylen Samuels and James Conner (shoulder), the latter of whom is expected to play, despite being listed as questionable, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
While Conner has missed the Steelers' past three games, Snell has stepped in as the team's top option on the ground, carrying 53 times for 202 yards and a touchdown over that stretch. Samuels, on the other hand, has gained more yards as a receiver (66) than a runner (54) during that span and projects to see most of his work on passing downs moving forward. As such, Conner's return seems most likely to impact Snell, who may be hard pressed to earn double-digit carries now that another option is back in the fold. Even as a flex option in non-PPR formats, Snell looks like a shaky play in Week 15.
