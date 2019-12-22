Snell rushed seven times for 14 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Jets.

James Conner exited with a thigh injury after getting six carries, paving the way for a timeshare between Snell, Kerrith Whyte (six carries) and Jaylen Samuels (three carries, four catches). Even if Conner sits against the Ravens in Week 17, none of the Steelers' other running backs will be advisable options given their fractional deployment.