Play

Snell rushed seven times for 14 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Jets.

James Conner exited with a thigh injury after getting six carries, paving the way for a timeshare between Snell, Kerrith Whyte (six carries) and Jaylen Samuels (three carries, four catches). Even if Conner sits against the Ravens in Week 17, none of the Steelers' other running backs will be advisable options given their fractional deployment.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends