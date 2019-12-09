Steelers' Benny Snell Jr.: Struggles to find running room
Snell carried 16 times for 41 yards with a fumble in Pittsburgh's 23-17 win over Arizona on Sunday.
Since James Conner (shoulder) was forced to leave the game in Week 11 Snell has had 63 carries for 202 yards (3.2 YPC) and one touchdown. Early reports indicate Conner is expected return in Week 15 but if he is unable to play Snell would likely lead the Pittsburgh running attack against a Buffalo defense that has allowed just one rushing touchdown in the last six games.
