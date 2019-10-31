Snell (knee) recently underwent surgery to trim his meniscus and is expected to be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Snell injured his knee in Monday's win over Miami, finishing the night with 13 yards on five carries across 11 offensive snaps. The Steelers didn't offer much word on the severity of Snell's condition in the aftermath of Monday's game, but his absence from practice Wednesday coupled with the Rapoport report suggests the rookie will likely miss some time. With Snell presumably on track to sit out at least the next two contests, Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds are the only healthy backs left on the roster, as top option James Conner (shoulder) is tending to an AC joint injury that could keep him sidelined Sunday against the Colts.