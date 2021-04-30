Snell will likely begin the season as a backup after the Steelers selected Najee Harris with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Snell rushed 111 times for 368 yards and four touchdowns last season while working behind James Conner, and it appears as though he'll serve as a secondary option in 2021, even after Conner signed with the Cardinals. The Steelers decided to improve their running game by taking the first running back off the board in the first round of the draft, and coach Mike Tomlin described Harris as a "three-down back" after the team selected the Alabama standout. Snell should compete for touches with Anthony McFarland and Kalen Ballage behind Harris in 2021.