Snell is slated to lead the Steelers backfield Monday at Cincinnati in place of the inactive James Conner (quadriceps), Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

When Snell filled in for Conner back in Weeks 12 and 13, he combined for 24 carries for 65 yards and five catches (on seven targets) for 38 yards. Meanwhile, Jaylen Samuels played in one of those games, turning three touches into 12 yards, with Anthony McFarland notching seven touches for 41 yards in two appearances. Considering the disparity in reps between that duo and Snell, the latter should handle the vast majority of work among Pittsburgh's running backs.