Snell is expected to head the Steelers' rushing attack Sunday against the Browns with James Conner (shoulder) listed as doubtful for the contest, Channel 11 News Pittsburgh reports.

After missing three games following arthroscopic knee surgery, Snell returned to action in Week 12 to lead a Conner-less backfield in Pittsburgh's 16-10 win over the Bengals. Snell had only tallied 29 touches in his first seven outings of the season, but the rookie paced the Steelers with 21 carries for 98 yards and contributed a five-yard reception in the victory. That efficient showing on the ground makes Snell the most likely back to lead the team in touches again Week 13, though Jaylen Samuels should see ample work as a pass catcher out of the backfield. Meanwhile, Kerrith Whyte (six carries for 43 yards in Week 12) and Trey Edmunds (second carries for seven yards) could have small roles in the game plan, too.