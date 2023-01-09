Snell played exclusively on special teams during the Steelers' 28-14 win over the Browns on Sunday.

The 24-year-old lost out on his role as the No. 2 running back to undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren in 2022, and Snell wasn't on the field for any offensive snaps over the final four weeks of the regular season. The 2019 fourth-rounder rushed 20 times for 90 yards while securing both of his targets for 17 yards this season. Snell is set to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him seek out another team since he's lost out on work in Pittsburgh over the last two years.