Snell didn't record any touches during the Steelers' 29-17 loss to the Browns on Thursday.
For a second consecutive week, Snell didn't play any offensive snaps and was limited to special-teams work. The 24-year-old hasn't yet recorded any touches this season and is unlikely to see much work behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.
More News
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Plays exclusively on special teams•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Operates as clear No. 3 back•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Buried on Week 1 depth chart•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Secures spot on final roster•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Still competing for roster spot•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Reaches end zone against Jaguars•