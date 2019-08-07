Snell is listed behind James Conner and Jaylen Samuels on the Steelers' initial posted depth chart.

Per Mark Kaboly of the Athletic, the 2019 fourth-rounder is "is a hard-runner and a little quicker than (he) was expecting, but (Snell is) a rookie out there making rookie mistakes." That's the sort of mixed review not uncommon for first-year players, but at 5-foot-10, 224 pounds, Snell is the kind of power back who could make an impact as the season rolls along if either of the players ahead of him on the depth chart miss time. He's therefore among the group of rookie running backs worthy of a late-round dart/auction flyer, given how fluid NFL backfields can been once injuries hit.

