Steelers' Benny Snell: Logs 15 touches in opener
Snell rushed 13 times for 26 yards and brought in two of three targets for 25 yards in the Steelers' 30-28 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Friday.
The 2019 fourth-round pick comfortably paced the Steelers backfield in carries, even though he found precious little running room on most of them. The rookie's extensive involvement was encouraging, however, as he battles the likes of Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds for a backup role behind James Conner, who did not play Friday. Samuels and Edmunds may eat into some of Snell's carries in coming exhibitions, and it's certainly conceivable that at least two of the three backs stick on the final roster behind Conner.
