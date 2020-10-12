Snell ran for 19 yards on seven carries in Sunday's 38-29 win over Philadelphia.
Snell once again struggled to garner much work in Week 5 and was unable to score on a goal-line carry in the first quarter. Although the 2019 fourth-rounder saw slightly more work (seven carries) than Anthony McFarland (three carries), both running backs have limited fantasy potential as long as starter James Conner remains healthy. Over the past three weeks, Snell has recorded just 35 rushing yards.
