Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that he's not optimistic Snell (knee) will be available for Thursday's contest against the Browns, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Snell is working to recover from surgery to trim his meniscus undergone shortly after the Steelers' Oct. 28 win over Miami. The rookie fourth-round pick was given an estimated recovery timeline of 2-to-3 weeks, and Thursday's contest still falls within the latter range of that period. In the event that Snell is forced to miss a third straight game, Trey Edmunds will once again serve as the No. 3 option in Pittsburgh's backfield.