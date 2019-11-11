Steelers' Benny Snell: Looking sketchy for Thursday
Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that he's not optimistic Snell (knee) will be available for Thursday's contest against the Browns, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Snell is working to recover from surgery to trim his meniscus undergone shortly after the Steelers' Oct. 28 win over Miami. The rookie fourth-round pick was given an estimated recovery timeline of 2-to-3 weeks, and Thursday's contest still falls within the latter range of that period. In the event that Snell is forced to miss a third straight game, Trey Edmunds will once again serve as the No. 3 option in Pittsburgh's backfield.
More News
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Won't play in Week 10•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Officially out for Week 9•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Likely out 2-to-3 weeks after surgery•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Sidelined Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Picks up knee injury Monday•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Manages just 13 yards in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...