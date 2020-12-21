Snell is expected to start Monday's game in Cincinnati, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Steelers have ruled James Conner (quadriceps) out for Monday night's road contest, a move which leaves Snell as the No. 1 option atop the depth chart. He stands to handle the bulk of Pittsburgh's carries, while Jaylen Samuels and Anthony McFarland could see increased opportunities through the air.

