Snell ran for 13 yards on five carries in Monday's 27-14 win over the Dolphins.

With Jaylen Samuels (knee) inactive it was all James Conner (150 total yards and a touchdown), leaving Snell to pick-up scraps. Conner was seen with his right shoulder in a sling after the game, which could give Snell an opportunity for a larger role in the coming weeks. Monitor Conner's status, but even if Snell sees more touches fantasy owners should temper their expectations for Week 9 against a Colts defense that allows an average of just 85.6 rushing yards per game, has not allowed an opposing running back to run for more than 88 yards this season, and has yielded just one rushing touchdown to a running back in their last five games.