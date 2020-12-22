Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hinted Tuesday that Snell may continue to have a sizable role in the team's offensive game plan Week 16 against the Colts, even if James Conner (quadriceps) is available for the contest, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports. "You gotta admit Benny was an awesome element in a game that didn't have many," Tomlin said, in reference to Monday's 27-17 loss to the Bengals. "[Snell will] have the opportunity to be impactful [Week 16]."

While Conner was inactive Monday, Snell stepped in as Pittsburgh's lead back and was one of the bright spots in the disappointing loss, rushing 18 times for 84 yards and a score and catching three of four targets for 23 yards. Though Tomlin is hopeful Conner will be back Week 16, the 25-year-old had struggled over his last five outings prior to Monday's absence, averaging 3.5 yards per carry and 3.3 yards per target while finding the end zone only once. Conner's shaky health and poor production of late coupled with Snell's strong outing Monday may result in a timeshare being in place Week 16, an arrangement that would make it difficult to extract fantasy value from either back.