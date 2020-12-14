Snell recorded three carries for 14 yards in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Bills.
Snell saw increased work over the last several weeks with James Conner sidelined, but he was on the field for just five offensive snaps Sunday with Conner back on the field. Snell's seven-yard carry was the longest of the game for Pittsburgh, but he was outpaced by both Conner and Jaylen Samuels offensively. As long as Conner remains healthy, the 2019 fourth-rounder will likely maintain a minimal role within the Steelers' offense.
