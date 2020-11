Snell didn't see any snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Ravens.

Snell was active for Sunday's game and wasn't dealing with any sort of injury leading up to the Week 8 matchup, but he wasn't a factor in the offense as the Steelers leaned heavily on the passing game. The 2019 fourth-rounder had seen some goal-line work over the past several weeks, but he wasn't involved in the game script against Baltimore.