Snell (knee) is unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Seahawks, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Snell took a seat at Thursday's practice, where he was seen with a large wrap on his right knee. That was scaled down to a sleeve by Saturday, but he wasn't in uniform ahead of the contest. It's unclear if top running back Najee Harris will join Snell in street clothes, but if both sit out the Steelers backfield will consist of Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Warren, Mataeo Durant and Master Teague.