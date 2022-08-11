Snell (knee) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Pryor notes that Snell left Wednesday's session with a pretty big wrap on his right knee, so unless he's back on the field Friday, the running back is a candidate to sit out Saturday's preseason opener against the Seahawks. Snell is listed behind top option Najee Harris on the Steelers' posted unofficial depth chart, with Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Warren, Mataeo Durant and Master Teague also in the mix for backfield slotting.
