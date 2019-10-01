Snell ran twice for one yard and failed to grab his lone target in Monday night's 27-3 win over Cincinnati.

On a night when James Conner and Jaylen Samuels accounted for most of the offense, Snell did not take advantage of his limited opportunities. The rookie had played just five offensive snaps before this game but was brought in on a third and one only to come up short. The Steelers turned the ball over on downs the next play. After earning their first win of the season it is safe to assume Pittsburgh will deploy a similar game plan in Week 5 against Baltimore.