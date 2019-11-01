Snell (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Snell's absence comes as little surprise after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the rookie underwent a minor procedure to trim his meniscus following Monday's win over the Dolphins. With No. 1 back James Conner (shoulder) listed as doubtful for the Week 9 contest, Jaylen Samuels -- who is returning from a three-week absence of his own after requiring a knee scope -- looks positioned to shoulder a huge workload as the Steelers' starter. Trey Edmunds is the lone other healthy option on the 53-man roster, but he's only logged two offensive snaps across the two games he's played this season.