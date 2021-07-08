Snell isn't assured a spot on the Steelers' roster to begin the 2021 season, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Snell had the chance to secure the starting job at running back last year while James Conner was sidelined, but the 23-year-old averaged just 3.3 yards per carry during the 2020 campaign. The 2019 fourth-rounder enters training camp as a clear backup after the Steelers drafted Najee Harris with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he could be in danger of losing his roster spot if Kalen Ballage is able to claim the job as the No. 2 running back.
