Snell ran three times for five yards and a fumble in Pittsburgh's 26-21 win over Denver Sunday.
Coming off his 113-yard effort in relief of James Conner (ankle) it was thought that Snell might split carries against the Broncos. Instead, he saw just four touches, including a four-yard loss on his only reception of the game. His fumble in the fourth quarter made the game interesting but the Steelers held on to go 2-0 for the first time since 2016. With Conner healthy, Snell will likely take a backseat in Week 3 against the Texans.
More News
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Could cut into Conner's snaps•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Takes advantage of opportunity•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Could get Week 1 touches•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Trims down for camp•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Should hold roster spot•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell Jr.: Finds end zone in loss to Ravens•