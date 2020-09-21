Snell ran three times for five yards and a fumble in Pittsburgh's 26-21 win over Denver Sunday.

Coming off his 113-yard effort in relief of James Conner (ankle) it was thought that Snell might split carries against the Broncos. Instead, he saw just four touches, including a four-yard loss on his only reception of the game. His fumble in the fourth quarter made the game interesting but the Steelers held on to go 2-0 for the first time since 2016. With Conner healthy, Snell will likely take a backseat in Week 3 against the Texans.