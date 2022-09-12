Snell didn't record any touches during Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Bengals.
Snell was listed as the No. 3 running back on the Steelers' Week 1 depth chart, and his usage against Cincinnati was consistent with that layout. Although Najee Harris sustained a foot injury late in Sunday's matchup, Jaylen Warren was the running back who replaced him down the stretch, while Snell played exclusively on special teams during the season opener. Harris' injury isn't believed to be a serious concern, but his Week 2 status isn't yet clear. Even if Harris is limited or held out Sunday against the Patriots, Warren would likely see most of the work in the backfield, while Snell would presumably be forced to settle for a reserve role.
