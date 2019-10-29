Steelers' Benny Snell: Picks up knee injury Monday
Snell sustained a knee injury during Monday's win versus the Dolphins, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
With Jaylen Samuels (knee) sitting out a second straight game Monday, Snell received his second-highest share of the offensive snaps (14 percent) of 2019, turning five carries into 13 yards. In the process, Snell injured his knee, which preceded James Conner's own departure late in the contest. Conner has an AC joint injury, so the status of the entire backfield will be one to watch throughout Week 9 prep. Trey Edmunds is the only healthy running back on the Steelers roster right now.
