Snell didn't record any touches during the Steelers' 17-14 loss to New England on Sunday.

Snell was on the field for 73 percent of Pittsburgh's snaps on special teams Sunday, but he didn't play any offensive snaps during the narrow loss. The 2019 fourth-rounder hasn't yet touched the ball over the first two weeks of the regular season, and it seems unlikely that he'll see significant work in the Steelers' offense as long as Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are healthy.