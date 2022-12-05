Snell rushed six times for 24 yards while securing his lone target for 11 yards during the Steelers' 19-16 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

Snell was limited by a knee injury during Thursday's practice session but was cleared to play in Week 13 after practicing fully Friday. He logged a season-high 62 rushing yards against the Colts last week since Pittsburgh's backfield was shorthanded, but he was less involved in Week 13 since both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren were back to full health. While Snell was relatively efficient with his limited opportunities, he played just nine offensive snaps in the win and is unlikely to have a significant role in the team's offense as long as Harris and Warren remain healthy.