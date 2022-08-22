Snell rushed three times for minus-2 yards while securing two of three targets for 15 yards and a touchdown during the Steelers' 16-15 preseason win over the Jaguars on Saturday.

Snell drew the start during Saturday's preseason matchup, and he caught an 11-yard touchdown pass late in the first half. The 2019 fourth-rounder split time in the backfield with Jaylen Warren during the first half. Warren recorded 27 yards from scrimmage on six touches, but Snell was one of two Steelers to reach the end zone during the narrow win. Snell and Warren will likely continue to compete to serve as Pittsburgh's No. 2 running back ahead of the regular season.