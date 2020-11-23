Snell recorded seven carries for 15 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Jaguars.

Snell had a fair amount of work on the goal line to begin the season, but he had limited touches over the past several weeks. However, he was more involved in Sunday's comfortable win, and he found paydirt for the first time since Week 7 with a one-yard rush late in the second quarter. The 22-year-old has seen inconsistent usage this season, but it was encouraging to see him receive seven touches against the Jaguars.