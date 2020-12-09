Snell will return to No. 2 duties following James Conner's activation from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Snell got two starting opportunities with Conner out of the lineup. He failed to produce against Washington on Monday, with just eight carries for five yards, but against Baltimore in Week 12 he had a number of key runs and compiled 60 yards on 16 rushes. Coming off such an unproductive day against the Football Team, though, it seems likely that Snell will only play a reserve role while Conner returns to No.1 status.