Snell (knee) recently returned to practice, Chris Adamski of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Snell dealt with a right knee injury late last week and didn't appear in Saturday's preseason win over Seattle. However, he now appears to be healthy once again. The 2019 fourth-rounder will likely have a chance to garner some playing time during Saturday's preseason matchup against the Jaguars as he competes with Anthony McFarland and Jaylen Warren for a role behind Najee Harris in the Steelers' backfield.
More News
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Not likely to suit up Saturday•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Works with starters at goal line•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Slims down during offseason•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Posts 12 carries in Week 18•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Six touches in loss•