Snell (knee) recently returned to practice, Chris Adamski of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Snell dealt with a right knee injury late last week and didn't appear in Saturday's preseason win over Seattle. However, he now appears to be healthy once again. The 2019 fourth-rounder will likely have a chance to garner some playing time during Saturday's preseason matchup against the Jaguars as he competes with Anthony McFarland and Jaylen Warren for a role behind Najee Harris in the Steelers' backfield.

