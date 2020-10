Snell rushed twice for two yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Titans.

While Snell was on the field for just six of a possible 79 snaps on offense in the Week 7 contest, both of his carries came on the goal line as he found the end zone for a second consecutive week. The 2019 fourth-round pick saw less playing time than Jaylen Samuels (nine snaps), but Snell's workload on the goal line over the past several weeks has propped up his fantasy value.